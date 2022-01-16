The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tennys Sandgren on His Refusal to Play in Australia, Vaccine Mandates and the Djokovic Controversy

January 16, 2022
Rumble — The American tennis player Tennys Sandgren has earned much of his career success in Australia. But this year he chose to stay at home, in protest of its vaccine mandates. I spoke to him about why he made such a self-sacrificing decision in defense of this principle, the Novak Djokovic controversy, and vaccine mandates generally.


