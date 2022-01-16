Texas synagogue accused hostage taker was British national

January 16, 2022

The man who allegedly held Jewish worshippers hostage at a Texas synagogue was a British citizen. The suspect who died at the scene after allegedly taking hostages at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, near Fort Worth, Saturday was a British national, according to the U.K. government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. "We are aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities," a spokesperson for the office said in an emailed statement to Fox News Digital.



