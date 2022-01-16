Trump vows a ‘comeback,’ trashes Biden at massive first rally of 2022 campaign season

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former President Donald Trump on Saturday promised that he would be staging a “comeback,” his clearest indication yet that he plans to run for the White House in 2024. He said it would be a “comeback the likes of which nobody has ever seen.” He made the pledge at his first rally speech of the 2022 election season. He also blasted “tyrannical” vaccine mandates, runaway inflation and a national crime wave in a brick-by-brick takedown of President Biden’s first years in office. In the nearly two-hour speech in Florence, Arizona, he piled on top of the mounting defeats for Mr....



