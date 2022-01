VIDEO: Joe Biden vs Jake Tapper on "Who Counts the Votes"

January 16, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEOJake Tapper castigated President Trump over "Who Counts the Votes" during his January 16 "State Of The Union" show. Guess what? Joe Biden also angrily declared that what matters isn't so much who gets to vote as "WHO COUNTS THE VOTES." Thus far no comment from Tapper on Biden's declaration.



