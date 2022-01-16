WATCH: Dramatic, Uncut Video of Raid and Escape From Muslim Terrorist at Texas Synagogue

A hostage situation at a Texas synagogue ended Saturday night when the FBI raided the house of worship, freeing the hostages and killing the alleged terrorist.

A British man took four hostages yesterday at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, near Fort Worth. He reportedly wanted a fellow Islamic terrorist released. But his act of terror came to an abrupt end when a team with the FBI stormed the synagogue.

A video shot by a Dallas ABC news crew shows the final moments of the near 12-hour standoff at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue late Saturday night. The video shows what appears to be the three remaining hostages fleeing out a door followed shortly by a man holding a pistol. In an exclusive video shot by WFAA photographer Josh Stephen, three men who appear to be the remaining hostages are seen running out a door of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue at about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday. Two men rushed out the door first, followed shortly by a third. A few seconds later, a man believed to be the hostage-taker is seen stepping outside the door with a pistol in his hand. He quickly returns back into the building. The full video, published on WFAA shows members of the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team are seen swarming the building and moments later, four single gunshots ring out. The gunshots are followed shortly by a loud explosion. The rescue team then rushes into a side door on the synagogue. As they enter, three more shots ring out followed a few seconds later by what sounds like a single pistol shot.

