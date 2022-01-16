Winter system brings heavy snow, ice, severe weather to the East

Snow continues to change over to rain along the coast. By late Monday, FOX Weather meteorologists forecast almost no snow on the ground for much of the Washington Metro area, Philadelphia Metro area, New Jersey, New York City, Long Island and the Boston Metro area. Much of Upstate New York, northern Pennsylvania, Northern Ohio, Virginia, New Hampshire and Maine will see up to a foot of snow before the storm is over. Higher elevations, the Great Lakes and the Southern Tier of New York could see up to two feet of snow.



