The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

100+ Reasons for Concern about the COVID Vaccines

January 17, 2022   |   Tags:
1. Pfizer and Moderna used aborted cell lines for testing, and probably continue to use fetal cells in the production of the vaccines for laboratory testing when making new batches. Johnson & Johnson used aborted cell lines for testing, development, and production. This may be more extensive than commonly acknowledged. Renew AmericaLife SitePlotkin AdmissionContinue at the link below:


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x