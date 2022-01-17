2020 Video of Joe Biden Saying George Floyd’s Death Accomplished More than MLK’s Goes Viral on MLK Day

On the campaign trail in June 2020, President Joe Biden claimed that Martin Luther King Jr.’s death did not make as much of an impact as the death of George Floyd. “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said during a campaign event on June 11, 2020.



