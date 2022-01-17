Alvin Bragg Not Likely to be Soft-on-Crime in Trump Investigation <Barf alert, and what crime? Being the best President ever?>

New Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has made plenty of news announcing the prosecutions he won’t carry out. But one might recall he entered office with fanfare over the case he might prosecute. Bragg and his deputies are continuing the investigation of the Trump Organization–the sprawling real estate, hotels, casinos, golf courses, and other assets of the Trump family. But the real target has always been inflicting damage on the 45th president–another branch of the relentless resistance-based pursuits detailed in “Abuse of Power.” Bragg is picking up where his predecessor Cyrus Vance Jr. left off to harpoon former President Donald...



