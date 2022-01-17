District Court Judge Christopher Dassau found dead at his home Sunday

Nineteenth Judicial District Court Judge Christopher Dassau died suddenly Sunday. He was found dead at his home on Sinbad Street, sources told WBRZ. Dassau was elected to District Court in November 2020. Dassau worked under Baker City Attorney Ken Fabre as the City of Baker Prosecutor. He oversaw criminal trials. "Quite frankly, I'm shaken, as I'm sure many who knew him closely as well as many of those who knew him in the legal community are shaken," Fabre said. "He lived, he loved, he laughed, and he cried, but he will never die because we will remember Chris Dassau, the...



