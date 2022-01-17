Flint officials will not face racketeering charges over poison water crisis after Michigan AG disbanded prosecution team who had been building the case for three years

A host of Michigan state and Flint city officials implicated in the Flint water crisis will escape racketeering charges after the state's attorney general disbanded the prosecution team working on the case. Michigan's attorney general Dana Nessel in 2018 fired the top prosecutors and investigators who were part of the three-year long investigation under the previous attorney general Bill Schuette. The team had already filed criminal charges against 15 Michigan state and Flint city officials, including four officials charged with financial fraud thought to be behind the public health scandal in which up to 100,000 people were poisoned with tainted...



