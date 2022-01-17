'I Recommended Not Responding': VA School Accidentally Responds to Email from Reporter About Mask Mandate

A communications representative for a public school system in Virginia accidentally responded to a reporter seeking information used in their decision to continue with its mask requirement and what the district plans to do if Gov. Glenn Youngkin's (R) executive order allowing an opt-out of school mask mandates is followed. Arlington Public Schools communications director Frank Bellavia, intending to recommend that his colleagues not respond to an email from a Daily Caller reporter, mistakenly replied instead to the reporter, who sought the data used to determine the district's claim that masks are effective in mitigating COVID transmission. "FYI I recommended...



