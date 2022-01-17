Incriminating evidence

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Please ask your doctor to explain to us how we got it wrong. We'd love to be shown we are wrong. But none of the health authorities want to talk to us for some reason. Not even for $1M.Steve Kirsch4 hr ago A collection of evidence about the pandemic response.It is very important to educate all doctors. You can help us by bringing this document to your doctor’s attention. Ask her if she will help to clarify “misinformation” by discussing this evidence with us in a recorded video. We will be happy to compensate her generously for her time.Since nobody...



Read More...