Logan (Un)Lucky? China Cuts Rates As Omicron Worsens And Chinese Developer Bond Rout Deepens on Hidden Debt Concerns

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Chinese Real Estate Developer Debacles continues to spread from Evergrande to other developers as China’s Central Bank cuts rates due to Omicron spread. First, China’s Central Bank cut their 1 year medium-term lending rate to 2.85% from 2.95%. And the growing malaise in China’s real estate development continues. Fresh turmoil rocked Chinese property bonds on Monday on concern over the true scale of the industry’s hidden debts, deepening a selloff among higher-rated firms. A Logan Group Co. note due 2023 sank 14.1 cents to a record low 62.9 cents after Debtwire reported the developer could be on the hook...



