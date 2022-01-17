Medical board suspends license of doc, asks for psych evaluation for prescribing ivermectin and hcq for COVID and for public dissent from orthodoxy

Shades of the darkest days of the Stalinist Soviet Union, where dissent from the lethal incorrect pseudo-scientific doctrines of Lysenkoism could result in imprisonment in a psychiatric hospital! Julia Marnin reports in the Miami Herald: A doctor with decades of experience can't practice medicine after her license was temporarily suspended over complaints that she shared coronavirus misinformation, according to a Maine licensing board. The board has ordered her to undergo a neuropsychological...



