MLK Jr Day Should Require Classroom Attendance

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Schools should be in full session on MLK Jr Day without exception. Isn’t the encouragement of open dialogue and continuing education the primary reasons for MLK Jr Day? And if so, why aren’t students in full attendance on the very day that honors this man? There is simply no better way to honor the national holiday than dedicating his story, lessons, and experiences to the students for an entire day.



