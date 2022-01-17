‘MLK Rideout’ bikers head into Miami-Dade from Broward, block traffic; cyclists ride on I-95 ('Wheels Up, Guns Down')

January 17, 2022

MIAMI (WSVN) - Groups of dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders and bicyclists have taken over South Florida roadways in a return to a dangerous annual tradition on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. 7SkyForce HD hovered above the the riders on off-road vehicles as they headed south from Broward County and into Miami-Dade, just before 5 p.m., Monday. The bikers were seen cutting into traffic, popping wheelies and performing other stunts. Bicyclists were also seen taking part of the event. Several dozen were seen riding alongside cars on Interstate 95. At one point, a rider abandoned his dirt bike in...



