Nearly 4,000 Kaiser Patients May Have Received Incorrect Amount of COVID Vaccine

Nearly 4,000 Kaiser patients may have received slightly less than the recommended dose of their COVID-19 vaccination last fall at Kaiser Permanente’s Walnut Creek Medical Center, the health care provider said Monday. Kaiser is now contacting roughly 3,900 people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine dose between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10. According to Kaiser’s statement, the patients may have received between .01 and .04 milliliters less than the recommended dose of .30 milliliters. Kaiser and medical experts from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the difference between the administered dose and the recommended dose is...



