Read this book because you’ll hate it

January 17, 2022 | Tags: Government, LIVING FREEDOM

The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health By Robert F. Kennedy, Jr A review. Thank you to longtime reader RW for the gift of this book. —– This is the book that should put Anthony Fauci in prison. Not just Fauci, but dozens, if not hundreds, of corrupt, lying, death-dealing, condescending, authoritarian high-level “experts” who have wrecked the health of potentially millions of people, experimented on children and pregnant women, killed unknown numbers, and are destroying the last remaining trust in medical systems worldwide. Problem is, this is the book…



Read More...