Sen. Romney: McConnell Has 'Full' GOP Support as Leader

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Despite calls from former President Donald Trump to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, told NBC’s Chuck Todd Sunday that McConnell has the “full support” of Republican senators. "I think there's full support for Mitch McConnell. I haven't heard anything other than a solid support for his continued leadership," Romney said during “Meet the Press” Sunday. "People are always trying to placate Donald Trump. I don't fall in that camp, of course. But I wouldn't attribute that as a comment about Mitch McConnell as much as a comment about Donald Trump." Romney has publicly sparred...



