The Event That Triggered the FBI to Reverse Their Narrative on the Colleyville Terror Attack

As noted by the Washington media, “The FBI reversed its position late Sunday on the Texas synagogue hostage-taker, acknowledging it was a case of terrorism after first improbably insisting the suspect’s motives were unclear.” It wasn’t just a happenstance reversal, and it wasn’t a reversal based on evidence discovered that caused them to adopt new conclusions. Immediately preceding the FBI reversal in position was a public statement by Joe Biden in Philadelphia: [11:58 A.M. EST, SUNDAY] …”Hey, folks. With regard to Texas and the synagogue, I spoke this morning with the Attorney General and — to get a rundown. He...


