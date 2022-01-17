Thoughts on Australia’s Decision to Deport Tennis Star Novak Djokovic

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Sunday afternoon, Sydney time, the Australian courts backed the Australian government’s decision to deport tennis icon Novak Djokovic in the interest of public safety. And so, the current top-ranked player, possibly the greatest of all time, would not be allowed to play at his favorite Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Open. Djokovic, as an unvaccinated player known for advocating personal choice when it came to vaccinations, was not welcome. This ended almost two weeks of international drama, where Djokovic was first granted a medical exemption by the tennis association, based on his testing positive for COVID in December, only...



Read More...