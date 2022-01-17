Warriors Distance Themselves From Owner After Comments on Uyghur Genocide

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Golden State Warriors issued a statement regarding owner Chamath Palihapitiya’s controversial comments on Uyghur genocide in China. “Let’s be honest, nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs. You bring it up because you care and I think it’s nice that you care. The rest of us don’t care,” Palihapitiya said Saturday on a podcast that he co-hosts called “All In.” “I’m telling you a very hard, ugly truth. Of all the things that I care about, it is below my line.” “I think that human rights in the United States is way more important to me than human...



Read More...