Warriors part-owner and venture capitalist dismisses Uyghur Muslims' rights abuses

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Chamath Palihapitiya, a part-owner and director of the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and the venture capitalist founder and CEO of Social Capital, offered the "very hard ugly truth" about China’s human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in a podcast interview. Palihapitiya appeared on the "All-In Podcast" on Saturday. He made his remarks about Uyghur Muslims after his co-host Jason Calacanis praised President Biden for his decision to ban the import of goods made through forced Uyghur labor. "Nobody cares about what’s happening to the Uyghurs, OK? You bring it up because you really care and I think it’s nice that...



