Watch Australia closely (a highly vaccinated population with little preexisting natural immunity)

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Australia now averages more than 100,000 new Covid cases per day - equal to about 1.5 million in the United States. One fine day last week, it reported 175,000, the equivalent of about 2.5 million, maybe the highest per-capita total any country has ever reported. Australia is among the world’s most Covid vaccinated counties. Its policy of open coercion and discrimination against the unvaccinated has “succeeded” - more than 95 percent of Australians 16 and over have received at least one vaccine dose, and 93 percent two doses. Those figures effectively represent full vaccination - many of the people left...



