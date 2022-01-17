Weaponized Banks Attempt To Smother My Pillow And Defund Mike Lindell

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Our American Marxists, both in and out of the administration of “Dementia” Joe Biden, have learned that if you can’t cancel people who are too big to cancel, you can at least make their financial life difficult and it almost impossible for them to do business, as they are once again trying to do with Trump-supporting conservative entrepreneur and Mt Pillow CEO Mike Lindell by putting pressure on his banks to stop doing business with him/ They tried to destroy his company by coercing major retailers to drop his product lines and media outlets to refuse his advertising. Now they...



Read More...