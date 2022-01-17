When NeverTrumpers turn against Biden

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Now that Biden's presidency is collapsing due to his complete ineptitude, those NeverTrumpers owe us an explanation for their support of this disaster. Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. occupies the Oval Office solely because he is not Donald Trump. He has no qualities to recommend him as POTUS beyond that. Arguably, it was the support of NeverTrumpers that provided his margin of victory in the scandal-ridden 2020 election. Now that his presidency is collapsing due to his complete ineptitude, those NeverTrumpers owe us an explanation for their support of this disaster. Former Reagan speechwriter and prominent NeverTrumper Peggy Noonan indicated that...



Read More...