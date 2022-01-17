Yes Martin, Black Lives Do Matter

January 17, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On this Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, it's impossible not to appreciate how black Americans have made a tremendous contribution to America. Yes, indeed, black lives matter. Watching Martin peacefully march for equal rights while being spit on, attacked, jailed, and eventually assassinated was hard to watch, but even more important to remember. His Christian faith and his leadership skills were put into action in a way that we honor this day. King's "I Have a Dream" speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial creates as stirring a vision for America today as it did in August of 1963....



