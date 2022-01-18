Alabama football coach Nick Saban urges West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to support Freedom to Vote Act

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was among a handful of sports figures from West Virginia to sign a letter urging Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, to support the passage of the Freedom to Vote Act.The letter, which was made public on Monday, also was signed by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, former West Virginia athletic director Oliver Luck, former NFL All-Pro Darryl Talley and former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.



Read More...