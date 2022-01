Biden Says Corn Pop’s Death Was More Impactful Than MLK’s

January 18, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Americans are reacting to newly unearthed statements Biden made during his presidential campaign, in which he claimed that Corn Pop's death was more impactful for the cause of justice than MLK's.

