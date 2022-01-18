Bodies of 3 Teens Found Inside Rural Home Near Houston: Sheriff

January 18, 2022

HOUSTON – Three teenagers were found dead at a home Tuesday afternoon in a possible double-murder and suicide, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says. Investigators are on the scene in the 4500 block of Wolcik in the Crosby area of Harris County. The victims, two females and one male, showed “signs of trauma,” Gonzalez said. A weapon was found at the scene but it was unclear what type of weapon was used. A motive for the tragedy is unknown.



