Brickbat: Pay as You Go
January 18, 2022 | Tags: canada, health care, REASON, taxes
Quebec Premier François Legault said those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to pay a special health tax. Legault did not say when the tax will start nor how much it will be. But he said it will be more than $50 or $100 ($40 or $80 U.S.) and would give people an incentive to get the vaccine.
