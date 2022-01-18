The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: Pay as You Go

January 18, 2022
Quebec Premier François Legault said those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will have to pay a special health tax. Legault did not say when the tax will start nor how much it will be. But he said it will be more than $50 or $100 ($40 or $80 U.S.) and would give people an incentive to get the vaccine.

