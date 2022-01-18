CCP Mocks Biden for Ordering Coronavirus Tests from China

January 18, 2022

The Global Times, an English-language newspaper operated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), wrote an article bragging about President Joe Biden’s reliance on China to implement his coronavirus testing plan. Biden announced a plan last month to deliver 500 million at-home coronavirus tests to Americans across the country. As of Tuesday, citizens may order tests directly from the U.S. Postal Service, which ships them in 7-12 days. The Global Times article boasts that Biden’s purchase of tests led to a “bull run” in Andon Health Company’s stock. Andon Health Company is the parent company of its U.S. subsidiary, iHealth Labs,...



