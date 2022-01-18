Drunken Driver Does ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Jump Over Michigan Bridge: Police

January 18, 2022

A driver did a “Dukes of Hazzard” style jump over a freeway bridge Thursday evening. The 25-year-old Kalamazoo man was driving south on U.S. 131 when he left the freeway at 142nd Avenue in Dorr Township in Allegan County, around 2:05 p.m. on Jan. 14, Michigan State Police said. The man’s black Chevrolet Impala left the road, drove up the embankment, went airborne and hit a road sign before landing on the other side of the bridge, police said. The man was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation and a blood draw after troopers saw signs that he...



