ICYMI: “Poll: Trump-Backed David Perdue Takes Commanding Lead Over Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Primary”

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

While David Perdue was a great Senator for Georgia, Brian Kemp substantially weakened the Voter Rights Bill led by the Republican Senate, cutting out many of the most powerful regulations. The people of Georgia love David Perdue and Herschel Walker. These numbers are staggering! Read the full article by Matthew Boyle with Breitbart here.



