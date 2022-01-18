Legoyda: School Lessons on the Value of Human Life Before Birth – Handle With Care [Russia]

"A proposal to introduce school lessons on 'the value of human life before birth' is a step in the right direction, but at the same time, this idea requires serious study,” said Vladimir Legoyda, Head of the Synodal Department for the Russian Orthodox Church’s Relations with Society and Mass Media, on his Telegram Channel on Friday, January 14. A suggestion to introduce school lessons on "the value of human life before birth" was put forward by Maria Studenikina, the director of the "House for Mom", run by ​​the Orthodox church charity "Miloserdie" (Mercy) service. The initiative is aimed at reducing...



