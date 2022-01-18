Maine Coon Kitten Outweighs a Toddler: ‘Everyone Confuses Him With a Dog’

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Maine Coone from Stary Oskol in eastern Russia is thought to be the world’s largest kitten at just under 2 years old — with perhaps years more before he stops growing. Owner Yulia Minina bought the alabaster tomcat named Kefir — after the creamy cultured milk drink — two years and many pounds ago. “But when strangers come to the house, everyone first confuses him with a dog,” she added. In fact, Kefir weighs more than the average toddler, with 2-year-olds typically clocking in at 26 to 28 pounds, according to BabyCenter.com.



Read More...