Manchin defends filibuster stance amid primary threats: 'Bring it on'

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Tuesday defended his opposition to changing the 60-vote legislative filibuster and told progressives threatening to primary him over the fight to “bring it on.” “I’ve been primaried my entire life. That would not be anything new for me. ... Bring it on,” Manchin told reporters, asked about some of his colleagues not ruling out supporting a primary opponent.



