Medical Caste System Already Underway In The US

January 18, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

If any readers watched the videocast by The Liberty Belles, “Bombshell: Career Caste System On The Rise In The US”, Lynne and Suzanne talked about the emergence of a “caste” system related to careers gaining momentum in the united States using the education system as the jumping off point. While many are concerned about this, …



Read More...