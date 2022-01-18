The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

More Economic Pain Coming Our Way – "Vaccine" Mandate Now In Effect For Cross-Border Truckers

January 18, 2022
A vaccine mandate is now in effect for cross-border truckers coming into Canada. Canadian truckers who are not fully vaccinated will have to show proof of a negative PCR test collected within 72 hours of arriving at the border and will need to quarantine after arrival, while unvaccinated American truck drivers will be denied entry. …


Tags:
