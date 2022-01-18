More Than 60,000 Doctors & Scientists Have Signed The Great Barrington Declaration

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In BriefThe Facts:More than 60,000 scientists and doctors as well as more than 900,000 people have now signed The Great Barrington Declaration. The declaration advocates for a more focused protection approach to combat COVID-19, and has done so since the beginning of the pandemic. COVID-19 mitigation strategies have been ineffective and perhaps more harmful than the virus itself.Reflect On:Why are opinions and narratives that oppose government health authorities censored, ridiculed, and largely ignored? Why aren't they discussed openly and transparently?Pause - set your Pulse...Take a breath. Release the tension in your body. Place attention on your physical heart. Breathe slowly...



Read More...