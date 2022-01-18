My Wife Having Surgery To Remove Foot, (prayers please)

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

About 8 Months ago my wife injured her foot, she was seeing the wound center twice a week, but the foot got infected and the infection reached the heal bone. Eventually the infection became so bad that now they have to remove her foot. My wife, Sharee, is a paraplegic from a car accident we were in. Back in 1987 we were in a car accident where we went off a 35 foot embankment. Well, like diabetics, paraplegics have bad circulation in their feet. Which is not good for injuries, because we need good blood circulation to heal. Well,...



