Oil Jumps Higher After Hitting 8-Year High on Iraq Pipe Blast

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Futures in New York rose as much as 1.9% to climb above $87 a barrel. The fire has been brought under control but the cause of the blast remains unknown, according to pipeline operator Botas. The global oil market has tightened in recent weeks due to outages in OPEC+ producers including Libya, with buyers in Asia paying sharply higher premiums for spot cargoes. Crude’s sizzling start to the year has prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to boost its forecasts for global benchmark Brent, predicting $100 oil in the third quarter. OPEC expects markets to remain “well supported” by robust demand,...



