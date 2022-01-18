Passenger who was sleeping in back of stolen car texts cops for help

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Passenger who was sleeping in back of stolen car texts cops for helpThe passenger was able to text police the location of the stolen Audi from the backseatA man’s plan to steal a car went awry last weekend when officers received a text message from a passenger inside the stolen vehicle, Ohio cops say. The passenger was asleep in the backseat of an Audi when Justin Vaughn stole the car around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in Findlay, according to Tiffin police. Vaughn, 32, took the car from a Hyundai dealership as the victim was attempting to trade it in,...



