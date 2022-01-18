Pentagon Misses Deadline to Produce

Note: Use Reader View https://add0n.com/chrome-reader-view.html to avoid paywall. The Department of Defense (DOD) has missed a deadline to produce a report on the estimated $85 billion in U.S. weaponry left in Afghanistan, prompting a letter from 27 House Republicans demanding answers. Congress approved legislation in September that required DOD officials to report on the property, equipment, and supplies that were destroyed, taken out of Afghanistan, or that remain in Afghanistan in connection with the August U.S. military withdrawal from the country. The DOD had 90 days to submit that report to Congress. After the Dec. 29, 2021, deadline came and...



