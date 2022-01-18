Pro-Gay Prelate Tipped To Be Doctrinal Czar

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pope may appoint 'land grab' Maltese archbishop as Vatican watchdogVATICAN (ChurchMilitant.com) - As part of a continuing purge of conservatives from the Vatican stables, Pope Francis is expected to appoint a pro-LGBTQ+ archbishop — currently embroiled in a land-grab scandal — as head of the Church's doctrinal watchdog. Archbishop of Malta Charles Scicluna is expected to replace 77-year-old Cdl. Luis Ladaria, a conservative who is currently prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. Francis cleared the path for Scicluna's rise to the top when he banished the CDF's second-in-command Abp. Giacomo Morandi (age 56) to the bishopric...



Read More...