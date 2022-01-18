Psaki: Biden “Stands by Everything He Said” When He Labeled Millions of Americans “Domestic Enemies” (VIDEO)

January 18, 2022

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday said Joe Biden stands by everything he said when he labeled millions of Americans “domestic enemies.” Joe Biden delivered a divisive speech in Atlanta last week where he called millions of Americans who disagree with his federal takeover of elections, “domestic enemies.” The ‘voting rights’ bill will eliminate voter ID, legalize ballot harvesting and force taxpayers to pay for campaigns. Anyone who opposes this radical, federal takeover of elections that makes it easier for Democrats to cheat is a “domestic enemy.” “The President delivered a powerful speech about the protection of people’s...



