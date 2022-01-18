Report: 30% of antisemitic incidents worldwide occurred in US

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Roughly 30% of all anti-Semitic incidents reported worldwide in 2021 occurred in the US, according to a new report by the Jewish Agency and the World Zionist Organization. The US had the second largest number of anti-Semitic incidents reported last year, after Europe. Broken down by state, New York had the largest number of anti-Semitic incidents in 2021, followed by California, Florida, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. Texas, where a gunman held four people hostage at a synagogue last Saturday, ranked number six. The figures tended to correlate with the size of local Jewish populations in absolute terms. New York, California, and...



