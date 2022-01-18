Rescuers Chisel Dog’s Head Out of Wall After He Gets Stuck

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A dog named Buddy is recovering after getting his head stuck inside a block wall in Phoenix. Rescuers had to chip away brick to free him. Buddy, a 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix, got away from his owner, noticed another dog and got his head stuck inside a block wall. "The other dog was not very appreciative of him being there and proceeded to bite him multiple times on the head," said Dr. Andrew Tornell, a veterinarian with the Arizona Humane Society.



