There Is Currently No COVID Medical Emergency Only Psychological Engineering Says Senior Israeli Immunologist

January 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The attempts of governments across the globe at “psychological engineering” the population on Covid related matters has now been fully exposed after several years. A well respected immunologist in Israel heavily criticized the approach of every administration globally.In a scathing letter addressed to the Israeli Ministry of Health, a renowned immunologist denounced mass vaccination against COVID-19 and chastised officials who’ve already “branded” the unvaccinated “as spreaders of the disease.”The letter, penned by Professor Ehud Qimron, who is the head of Tel Aviv University’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, rips off vaccine-focused COVID tactics endorsed by authorities across the globe, which...



Read More...